‘Kenneth Okonkwo Works For Tinubu’ – Sowore Alleges

African Action Congress (AAC) Chieftain, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that Kenneth Okonkwo was one of the persons the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) used to destabilize opposition against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the former presidential candidate of AAC stated this on Monday while reacting to a statement from the former Labour Party chieftain.

Okonkwo, in a statement on Sunday, said anyone against planned coalition to unseat President Tinubu in 2027 must be the President’s agent.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, in a communique, after their last week’s meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, distanced the party from coalition talks ahead of 2027, being championed by party’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Nollywood legend stressed that the opposition has failed to live up to their expectations. He noted that a coalition would be the best tactic to oust APC government in 2027.

“Nigerians are tired of the ruling party, but their only obstacle is a disunited opposition. If the opposition parties come together today against APC, this will mark the end of APC and probably the dawn of a new era. Whoever is against a coalition in 2027 is an agent to Tinubu,” he said.

In reaction to Okonkwo’s words, Sowore claimed that most of the politicians championing coalition against Tinubu work for him.

“They have resumed their gimmicks, meanwhile, they are the ones All Progressives Congress is utilizing to eradicate genuine opposition to Bola Tinubu’s terrible regime.

“Kenneth Okonkwo originated from APC, joined Labour Party, and departed suddenly after the election because they didn’t want to fight the man they claimed stole their mandate.

“Many of them, elected Labour Party personnel, joined APC, not even those previously from Peoples Democratic Party returned to their former swamp. They are forming a spurious coalition, feigning interest in ousting a man they are all clandestinely supporting,” he said.