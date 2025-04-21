‘Kaura For President 2027’ – Gov. Bala Mohammed’s Posters Spotted At Strategic Places In Bauchi Streets

Posters of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, with the inscription ‘Kaura for President 2027’ have reportedly flooded strategic locations in Bauchi streets.

Naija News learnt that the posters were placed at roundabouts, electrical poles, and signboards along major streets within the state capital.

The posters were visible along major streets, including Railway Road, Sabon Titin Karofi, and Kofar Dumi Street, among others.

According to Daily Trust, one of the youths hired for pasting the posters, Aminu Auwal, said that two politicians identified as Ya’u Ortega and Talolo, contracted them to do the job.

Auwal said: “We were directed to post the governor’s posters along major steers of Bauchi state. We started the work around 1am today and we are hoping to finish it today.”

Meanwhile, Bala Mohammed’s eldest son Shamsudeen, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reform, reconcile, and appreciate loyalists like his father before the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Governor Mohammed-led PDP Governors’ Forum, after meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, rejected coalition talks with other opposition political parties ahead of the next general elections.

This decision, in many quarters, has been seen as a blow to the party’s leader, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has been seen to have a preference for a coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

In a post via X on Monday, April 16, 2025, Shamsudeen said PDP should strategise to win the 2027 presidential election and prevent a repeat of history by scapegoating his father after the polls.

He recalled the party’s historic victory in Bauchi during the 2023 presidential elections, which was the first time since 2003 when the state became the stronghold of former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

He attributed the victory to strategic mobilisation, unyielding resolve, and grassroots loyalty.

According to him, his father overcame formidable challenges, including factional disputes within the PDP, aggressive campaigns from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Bola Tinubu and relentless internal and external pressures.