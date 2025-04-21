Just In: Onanuga Confirms When President Tinubu Will Return To Nigeria

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has confirmed that his principal will return to Nigeria today, Monday, 21st April.

The presidential aide gave the update on Monday, in a post via his 𝕏 account.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return home today,” he wrote.

Naija News recalls that amidst calls for Tinubu’s immediate return to Nigeria as a result of rising cases of insecurity, Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday, April 17, 2025, stated that the President’s absence remains temporary and is in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

He stated that Tinubu has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

Onanuga added that Tinubu’s return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.

President Tinubu had on Wednesday, April 2, left Nigeria for Paris, France, for a two-week working visit.

The development was disclosed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement.

The statement added that during this trip, the President will evaluate the mid-term performance of his administration and review significant achievements.

In a subsequent update, the presidency also denied claims that President Tinubu was in France to see his doctors.