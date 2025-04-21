Jonathan Pledges Continued Commitment To Peace After Receiving Sunhak Global Peace Prize

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has reiterated his commitment to peace and service to humanity following his receipt of the prestigious 2025 Sunhak Global Peace Prize in Seoul, South Korea.

The recognition was awarded in recognition of his sustained efforts towards promoting peace across the globe.

Speaking at a reception organised by the “Friends of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan” in Abuja, Jonathan said he would continue to dedicate his life to fostering peace and making a difference in the world.

“I will continue to do my little best until the last day I live on earth. I believe that’s the only way I can serve God, by serving man,” Jonathan stated, as he expressed gratitude for the recognition.

Reflecting on his humble beginnings, Jonathan said that despite his struggles growing up in a modest background, the pain of witnessing people’s suffering and the country’s crises always weighed heavily on his heart.

“It has always been my desire to ensure that no Nigerian suffers, even though it is not easy for any president to achieve that,” he said.

Jonathan also shared how he initially hesitated to pursue a higher political career, recalling how he was reluctant to accept the vice-presidential nomination, preferring to serve in his small state of Bayelsa.

He expressed his deep appreciation to the organisers of the Sunhak Global Peace Prize for counting him worthy of such an honour, admitting that he never expected it.

“I never expected it, but I’m grateful for this recognition,” Jonathan said. He also extended his thanks to those who attended the reception, noting that their kind words were encouraging.

Peter Obi Celebrates Jonathan’s Sacrifices For Peace

The Chairman of the occasion, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, also expressed his admiration for Jonathan’s contributions to peace.

Obi described Jonathan as a man of great sacrifice and acknowledged his tireless efforts to foster peace in Nigeria, Africa, and globally.

Obi emphasised that Jonathan had brought hope to Nigeria’s democracy and had sacrificed much for the country’s peaceful transition, saying, “There is no better day than today, Easter Day, to celebrate you for the sacrifices you made for this country to be at peace.”

The Chief Host of the reception, Azibaola Robert, an entrepreneur and Managing Director of Kakatar Group, described Jonathan as someone with a deep passion for peace, calling him a God-sent leader to Nigeria and the world.

Robert praised Jonathan for his humble leadership and strong moral character, stating that his life has been a source of inspiration to many and a model for how to serve with integrity.

Ambassador Hassan Tukur, a former Principal Private Secretary to Jonathan, also hailed the award, describing it as well-deserved.

Tukur recalled how Jonathan played a pivotal role in resolving conflicts in several African countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, and Kenya.

He noted that during the post-election crisis in Côte d’Ivoire, Jonathan’s diplomatic efforts were instrumental in restoring peace. Tukur also shared how Jonathan’s intervention in Mali, where he personally negotiated in the middle of the crisis, saved countless lives.

Former Minister of Information Labaran Maku also praised Jonathan, calling him a patriot and transformer whose leadership would continue to be cherished.

Maku highlighted Jonathan’s famous statement in 2015 that the presidency was “not worth the blood of any citizen,” a declaration that marked his commitment to peace over power.

Jonathan’s remarkable efforts in conflict resolution across Africa have earned him global recognition. On April 11, 2025, he was awarded the Sunhak Peace Prize in Seoul, South Korea, becoming the first African leader to receive the prestigious honour.

The prize recognised his consistent mediation efforts and pro-democracy activities in Africa, including his peacebuilding roles in the African Union and the United Nations.

The Sunhak Peace Prize, established in 2015, recognises individuals and organisations that have made extraordinary contributions to global peace, human development, conflict resolution, and ecological conservation.

Jonathan joins the ranks of other prominent winners, including former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

He closed his remarks with a renewed commitment to continue his efforts in advocating for peace and reconciliation. He stressed the need for more leaders to rise to the occasion and serve humanity with a heart dedicated to peace.