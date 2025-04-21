Insecurity: ‘Steer Clear, Don’t Be Part Of Those Attacking Us’ – Gov Alia Warns Politicians

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has issued a stern warning to politicians allegedly exploiting the worsening security crisis in the state for selfish political advantage to desist from such acts.

Naija News reports that Alia, while speaking on Sunday, 20 April 2025, after Mass at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi, underscored that security is a collective responsibility and urged all residents to actively support efforts aimed at countering the persistent threats.

The governor lamented the escalating attacks across the state, describing them as deliberate and coordinated attempts by armed groups with a clear agenda to displace communities and seize their ancestral lands.

Alia implored residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activity to the appropriate security agencies, declaring that the state is currently under siege.

He said, “If you hear something, say something,” he emphasised. “It will enable security agents to respond swiftly and repel the invaders.

“We are under siege as a state. We are under attack. And those who are attacking us must have a face, must have an aim, and must have a drive. They come, they drag people out, they kill to occupy. This is extremely unacceptable.

“I invite you politicians to steer clear. Don’t be part of those attacking us. We have some machinery in place to dig deeper, to let us know who is a culprit, who is involved in the destruction of our state.

“A terrorist is a terrorist, irrespective of ethnicity or religion. Criminality is criminality.”