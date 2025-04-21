If Current Leaders Can Imitate Jonathan, Nigeria Will Be Better – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for his humility and commitment to the nation’s democracy.

Obi said Jonathan’s decision to concede defeat in 2015 election was historic and showed his commitment to upholding democratic principles.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated on Sunday evening, when he chaired a cocktail reception held in celebration of the Sunhak Peace Prize awarded to former President Jonathan.

Naija News reported that Jonathan, on April 11, became the first African to receive Sunhak award for his commitment to peace.

“When President Jonathan conceded defeat after the 2015 general elections, standing on humanistic principles that ‘his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian’ he made a choice that few in power are willing to make. He chose peace over power, unity over personal ambition, and the future of Nigeria over the allure of office. That singular decision not only calmed a nation on edge but became a reference point for democratic maturity across Africa. It was a courageous, selfless act that restored faith in the ballot and inspired hope across the continent.

“Since leaving office, His Excellency has continued to build on that legacy—engaging in election observation, conflict mediation, and democratic advocacy across Africa and beyond. He has shown, time and again, that true leadership is not defined by how long one remains in office but by the positive impact one makes in and out of office. His post-presidency has been a model of statesmanship, service, and quiet diplomacy,” he said.

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party stressed that Nigeria’s democracy would stand firm and be better if the current political leaders would imitate Jonathan.

He explained that democracy was not just about elections, but upholding accountability, justice and service to the people.

“If our current leaders could emulate even a fraction of President Jonathan’s humility and commitment to nationhood, Nigeria would be on a firmer path toward democratic consolidation, inclusive governance, and national development. Sadly, what we see today are leaders whose words proclaim democracy, but whose actions undermine its very essence through electoral malpractice, suppression of dissent, and prioritization of personal ambition over national interest.

“Democracy is not just about elections. It is about accountability, justice, and service to the people. We can not continue to preach democracy while silencing critics, undermining institutions, and treating the people’s will with contempt.

“President Goodluck Jonathan stands tall today because he matched his democratic rhetoric with action. He has become a symbol of democratic resilience and peaceful leadership. That is the kind of leadership Nigeria needs. That is the kind of legacy we must aspire to build—a leadership that prioritizes the people embraces peace, and upholds the sanctity of our democracy.

“As we celebrate him today (Sunday), may we also challenge ourselves, especially those of us in public service, to walk the path of integrity, sacrifice, and service to the nation. Nigeria will rise when we begin to put the people first,” he added.