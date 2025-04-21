Gov Adeleke Condemns, Orders Investigation Into Burning Of Ilesa High Court

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has denounced the arson of the Ilesa High Court 2 building by unidentified perpetrators, labelling the act as “an indefensible assault on the state judiciary.”

Naija News reports that the incident, which occurred overnight, resulted in the loss of critical court documents and evidence, with the building suffering extensive damage.

Although the state fire service was dispatched to the location, they arrived after the destruction had already taken place.

Reports indicate that files about significant court cases were lost in the fire.

In his statement, Governor Adeleke called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident and emphasized the need to enhance security measures at all court facilities throughout the state.

“Thorough investigation must be conducted by the security agencies to apprehend the suspects and ensure they face the consequences of their actions. I further direct security agencies to beef up surveillance across the various court buildings.

“Additionally, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice is to join hands with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for the immediate rehabilitation of the burnt-down building,” the statement signed and released on Monday by the Spokesperson to the state Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, reads.

Governor Adeleke characterized the assault as a danger to democracy, emphasizing that the judiciary serves as a stabilizing force and essential adjudicator within the democratic framework. He called for support for the judiciary instead of hostility.