From Pope Leo XIII To Pope Francis: Meet The Ten Oldest Popes In History

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88 years old on April 21, 2025, leaves behind a legacy marked by compassion, humility, and a relentless pursuit of reform.

As the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, his passing not only marks the end of an influential papacy but also places him among the oldest popes in history.

Naija News highlights the ten oldest popes to have ever served, showcasing their enduring legacies and contributions to the Church.

1. Pope Leo XIII – Age: 93 years, 140 days: Reigned: 1878 – 1903

Pope Leo XIII remains the oldest pope to ever serve, living to the remarkable age of 93 years and 140 days. His papacy spanned 25 years, during which he was widely respected for his intellectual contributions and his efforts to bridge Catholic teachings with modern thought.

His leadership during a pivotal era in Church history solidified his status as one of the most influential popes of the modern age.

2. Pope Celestine III – Age: 92 years: Reigned: 1191 – 1198

Pope Celestine III, born Giacinto Bobone, was elected pope at 85 years old. Despite his wish to retire, he served for nearly seven years until his death at the age of 92.

His papacy was marked by attempts to mediate conflicts and his desire for resignation, which was not granted during his time as pope.

3. Pope Francis – Age: 88 years: Reigned: 2013 – 2025

Pope Francis, known for his focus on social justice and reform, led the Catholic Church from 2013 until his death in 2025.

As the first pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit pope, he made significant contributions to the Church’s engagement with marginalized communities.

He passed away on April 21, 2025, a day after making a final public appearance at the Vatican.

4. Pope Gregory XII – Age: 88 years: Reigned: 1406 – 1415

Pope Gregory XII holds the distinction of being one of the few popes to voluntarily abdicate the papacy. He stepped down at 88 years old during the Western Schism to help restore unity in the Church. Despite his resignation, Gregory XII remains one of the oldest popes to have served.

5. Pope Clement XII – Age: 87 years, 305 days: Reigned: 1730 – 1740

Pope Clement XII was elected pope at 78 years old and served for a decade until his death at 87 years and 305 days. His papacy is remembered for his leadership in consolidating the Church’s finances and addressing various ecclesiastical matters.

6. Pope Clement X – Age: 86 years, 9 days: Reigned: 1670 – 1676

Pope Clement X, born Emilio Bonaventura Altieri, became pope at 79 and served for six years, passing away at 86 years and 9 days. His papacy reflected a deep reverence for tradition and a commitment to his faith, even as he advanced in age.

7. Pope Benedict XVI – Age: 85 years, 318 days: Reigned: 2005 – 2013 (Resigned)

Pope Benedict XVI made history when he resigned from the papacy in 2013 at 85, becoming one of the few popes to voluntarily step down.

His papacy, which began in 2005, was marked by his intellectual depth and commitment to maintaining traditional Catholic teachings. Benedict XVI passed away in 2022 at the age of 95.

8. Pope Pius IX – Age: 85 years, 107 days: Reigned: 1846 – 1878

Pope Pius IX holds the record for the longest papacy, serving for nearly 32 years. During his tenure, he faced significant challenges, including the loss of the Papal States and the declaration of papal infallibility. He passed away at 85 years and 107 days in 1878.

9. Pope Innocent XII – Age: 85 years, 107 days: Reigned: 1691 – 1700

Pope Innocent XII was elected to the papacy at the age of 75 and served until his death at 85 years and 107 days in 1700. His papacy was defined by his commitment to reforming the Church and eliminating nepotism, a persistent issue during his time.

10. Pope Lucius III – Age: 85 years: Reigned: 1181 – 1185

Pope Lucius III, born Ubaldo Allucingoli, assumed the papacy at the age of 81. Despite his advanced age, he served the Church during a time of great political and religious turmoil, including tensions with the Holy Roman Emperor. He passed away at 85 in 1185.