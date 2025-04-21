Flying Eagles Arrive In Cairo For Under-20 AFCON, To Face Egypt In Friendly

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have officially arrived in Cairo, Egypt, as they gear up for the highly anticipated 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

The Flying Eagles, consisting of 24 players and nine officials, are under the guidance of head coach Aliyu Zubairu, who will be leading the squad toward their quest for a record-extending eighth title in this tournament.

Upon their arrival, the Flying Eagles settled into the Jewel Sports City and Aqua Resort, a facility that promises to provide them with the necessary amenities and comfort in preparation for the challenges ahead.

The team’s first official training session is scheduled for later tonight, where Zubairu will assess the players’ readiness and fine-tune their strategies for the competition.

The tournament is set to take place from April 27 to May 18, 2025, across various venues in Egypt, with Nigeria’s opening match against Tunisia scheduled for Thursday, May 1, at the Military Stadium in Cairo.

In Group B of the Under-20 AFCON, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria will also face tough rivals in Kenya and Morocco.

As part of their preparations, the Flying Eagles are also slated to face the hosts, Egypt, in a friendly match on Tuesday, April 22, at the Cairo International Stadium, with kickoff set for 5 PM local time (4 PM Nigerian time).