Ekiti APC Caucus Endorses Tinubu, Gov Oyebanji For Second Tenure

The Ekiti State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind the re-election bids of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The caucus said President Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji were delivering good governance and deserved a second term.

The caucus meeting held in Iyin Ekiti, on Friday, had in attendance former governors Niyi Adebayo, Kayode Fayemi, former and serving National and State Assembly members and other party chieftains.

The support for Tinubu and Oyebanji’s second term followed a motion for the endorsement by Senator Yemi Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District, and seconded by former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Professor Modupe Adelabu.

In his remarks, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the first civilian Governor of Ekiti, stated that the caucus has made itself very clear on the issues.

“We are all in support of the Governor contesting for another term in office. Everyone is pleased with the work Oyebanji is doing in the state, and we believe he should seek re-election. He has our full support as he continues his leadership journey,” he said.

Speaking on the President, he added, “The President’s accomplishments have been well noted, and the caucus remains firm in its earlier position, urging him to also run for another term.

“The good things the President is doing have been highlighted, and the caucus’s position remains unchanged; he should stand for re-election.”

On his part, Senator Adaramodu said that before President Tinubu took over, Nigeria’s economy was in bad shape, while insecurity was high.

“Before Mr President came on board, Nigeria’s economy was in critical condition. Insecurity was at its height, and politics was in the intensive care unit,” he said.

According to him, with the President’s effort, “the economy is now picking up very well.”

He dismissed the power of the opposition to unseat the President. He added that the APC was not worried.

“Politicians will always play their game. Some of them are just creating content, and we should enjoy it as political entertainment.

“We are not worried. What do you expect politicians to do other than play politics? Whether through lies or propaganda, they have to try something,” he added.

Naija News reported that Fayemi, in the meeting, commended the unity of APC members in Ekiti State. He said the party would secure victory in all elections with unity and discipline.