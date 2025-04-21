Breaking: Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Three Soldiers In Fresh Attack On Yobe Community

Three soldiers have been killed in a fresh attack at Buni Yadi, in Gujba Local Government Area, located 54 kilometres away from Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

Naija News learnt that the terrorists involved in the attack are militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād.

A resident who spoke with SaharaReporters said the attackers also carted away foodstuffs and livestock.

The source said, “My home town came under attack overnight by Boko Haram terrorists. Three soldiers were killed, and foodstuffs and livestock were carted away. However, the army collected three cars from the terrorists. The attack started around 11 pm on Sunday till 4 am this morning (Monday).”

Bini Yadi is reportedly one of the worst-hit local communities in Yobe State under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents for two years.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with insurgency in the North-East for nearly two decades, the terrorist group has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions, with Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states bearing the brunt of the crisis.