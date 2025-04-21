Boko Haram Currently Uses Unmanned Drones To Monitor Military – Bukarti

A security analyst and senior fellow of the Extremism Policy Unit at Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Bulama Bukarti, has raised alarm on the technological tools in the hands of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Naija News reports that Bukarti said Boko Haram members have also opened social media accounts, particularly on TikTok, where they hold question-and-answer sessions and spread their extremist ideology.

Speaking with Channels Television on Sunday, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change’s senior fellow disclosed that Boko Haram uses unmanned drones to monitor military formations, which led to attacks on super camps of the military in Borno State.

Bukarti, who has researched the extremist group for many years, said: “Right now, when you go on TikTok, you will see Boko Haram members’ accounts. They host live programmes and live shows where they propagate Boko Haram’s ideology; They justify the group’s violence, which they do in the Hausa language. They field questions from the audience and answer comments that are written.

“Even this week, there was a Boko Haram member who posted a 10-minute video on TikTok attacking me for speaking up against the escalating violence of the group. But it’s not just that. We know that Boko Haram now operates unmanned drones. They surveil military formations in the northeast with unmanned drones.

“What we have seen over the past three months was over seven Boko Haram attacks on super camps, on Nigerian military super camps. In Sabon Gari and lots of other places, they overran the camps. They dispersed the military, killed some, captured others and stole weapons, food, medicine and other equipment from those areas and fled into the bush.”

He emphasized the need for the government to step up in addressing the menace of Boko Haram.