APC Suspends State Secretary, Avajah, Over Alleged Constitution Violations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ahiaukwu Ward 2, Umuahia South Local Government Area, Abia State, has suspended the state secretary, Chidi Avadja, for alleged violations of the party’s constitution.

In a statement released on Monday, the Acting Ward Chairman, Nwabueze Ndumele, and Secretary, Ifeanyichukwu John, confirmed that the decision to suspend Avadja was reached during a ward meeting held last Saturday at the Okaiuga Civic Hall in Okwu Olokoro.

The statement also revealed the suspension of another member, Onyekwere Sylvester, for alleged impersonation, and announced the formation of a seven-member disciplinary committee to investigate the claims against both individuals.

The party leadership accused Avadja of single-handedly appointing an acting ward chairman following the death of the previous chairman, in disregard of the Congress-elected party officials. The action was seen as a violation of the party’s constitution and a power grab within the local APC structure.

The statement said, “The party further resolved to suspend the state secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, for violating Article 21, Section A, subsections ii, vi and vii of the constitution of our great party.

“Furthermore, there is no evidence that Chief Chidi Avajah has paid a dime as monthly dues to the party. This is in violation of Article 9, Section 9.2, Subsection ii.

“The party also suspended Onyekwere Chibuike Sylvester for alleged impersonation as Ahiaukwu Ward II chairman; this is in violation of Article 21, Section A, Subsection IV.

“Consequently, the party resolved to set up a 7-man disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against the two aforementioned, Chief Chidi Avajah and Sylvester Onyekwere.

“They also resolved to work harder to strengthen the party in the ward with the aim of delivering all candidates on the platform of the party at the 2027 general election.

“The party shall enthrone discipline and adhere strictly to the provisions of our revered party constitution.”