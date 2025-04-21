APC Is Peaceful, Unlike Other Parties Battling Internal Crises – Ganduje Boasts

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has boasted that the ruling party is peaceful, unlike the opposition camps, where, according to him, internal crises are being battled.

Ganduje said top chieftains from opposition camps are defecting to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections due to the enabling environment within the ruling party.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Kano State stated this during the official inauguration of the new executive committee of the APC France Chapter in Paris.

“There is peace in the APC, unlike in other parties that are battling internal crises. Because of this enabling environment, many are decamping to our party, including Senators, members of the House of Representatives, State Assembly members, and other notable political figures. Our party respects its constitution and practices internal democracy,” Ganduje said.

During the event, Ganduje urged all members of the diaspora to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The inauguration occurred over the weekend in Paris, drawing prominent members of the APC from the diaspora.

During his speech, Ganduje underscored the importance of solidarity among party members residing abroad, stressing their vital contribution to enhancing the administration’s economic transformation efforts.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Monday commended the diaspora’s initiatives in expanding the party’s global footprint through proactive member recruitment and mobilization.

He acknowledged that although the reforms implemented by President Tinubu might be viewed as difficult, they are crucial for restructuring Nigeria’s economy towards sustainable development.

Ganduje also assured the attendees of the party’s commitment to working alongside the National Assembly to realize the long-anticipated goal of facilitating diaspora voting, which would guarantee full political engagement for Nigerians living outside the country.

Ganduje noted: “We appreciate you for holding the banner of our party, expanding its membership, and supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in light of the critical reforms he is undertaking.

“There is now more funding for capital development, and both governors and local government chairmen can attest to this.”

Ganduje expressed optimism about the APC’s prospects heading into the 2027 elections, pointing to increasing internal stability and the defection of key figures from other political parties.

In her response, the newly inaugurated Chairlady of the APC, France Chapter, Hajjiya Amina Suzuki, reiterated the critical role of Nigerians in the diaspora in national development, not just as economic contributors, but also as political stakeholders.

“The Nigerian diaspora contributes billions in remittances and investments, but we are also thought leaders and proud ambassadors of Nigeria’s democracy,” she said.