‘APC Is Funding Wike To Bring Down The PDP’ – Rivers PDP Chairman Alleges

The Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Robinson Ewor, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to sabotage the PDP from within.

Speaking during a live appearance on Arise News on Monday, 21 April 2025, Ewor claimed that Wike’s actions and affiliations clearly indicate he is no longer a true member of the PDP, alleging that the former governor is being funded by the APC to destabilise both the party at the national level and the Rivers State chapter ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ewor explained that the party experienced no internal troubles before the 2023 general elections until Wike lost his presidential ambition and subsequently failed to clinch the vice-presidential ticket.

According to him, Wike’s personal disappointment triggered the crisis that later engulfed the party.

“First and foremost, PDP had no issues preparatory to the 2023 general elections. Wike, the current FCT minister, wanted to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And he submitted himself to the primaries of the party. But Atiku won the party ticket. Thereafter, Wike wanted to be the vice president. Because Atiku did not pick him to be the vice presidential candidate, Wike started the crisis in PDP,” Ewor stated.

He added that Wike spearheaded the formation of the G5 group, which he claims had one mission: to damage the PDP’s chances at the polls.

“This was the genesis of the crisis in PDP: First, because Wike lost the presidential ticket. Second, Atiku Abubakar did not pick him as a vice presidential ticket,” Ewor explained.

“He started the crisis in PDP and formed what we call, what Nigerians know as G5. What does the G5 stand for? Destroy PDP. Ensure that Atiku Abubakar did not win the election. That was what the G5 stand for. Today, the party has moved beyond the 2023 general election.”

On Wike’s continued interference in PDP affairs, Ewor questioned the logic of advising a party he is “busy destroying.”

“Wike is no longer in the party. How do you advise a party you are no longer a member? How do you advise a people you are busy destroying? How do you advise a party that you are at the forefront of bringing it down?” Ewor queried.

“The crisis we find today in PDP is not because the PDP is in crisis. It is because the FCT minister is on a mission to destroy the party. He is on a mission to destroy the party. And he has started it in River State.”

‘Sim Fubara did not commit any offence’

Addressing the fallout between Wike and Rivers Governor Sim Fubara, Ewor insisted the governor was being vilified for asserting his constitutional authority.

“What is the crime of Sim Fubara? Sim Fubara didn’t commit any crime. But because he wanted to control the structure of the party, control the structure of government, control the state house of assembly, and every other known structure in the state, to enable him rig election in 2027 for the All Progressive Congress,” Ewor alleged.

“This is just a crisis in River State. Sim Fubara did not commit any offence. Can Wike in good conscience tell Nigeria? This was the crisis before October 2023 that others had seen Sim Fubara be impeached.”

Ewor claimed Wike’s insistence on controlling all political structures in Rivers was to benefit the APC in future elections, an ambition that the state PDP leadership has since rejected.

“Sim Fubara didn’t commit anything. But because he knows that if he put Sim Fubara’s seat properly until 2027, and they did not agree that he can no longer carry out that mission of destroying the PDP. But as a party, we have come together, especially at the state level, to ensure that we put our house in order,” he said.

“Before now, he heard the party hostage at the state.”

Highlighting a case of disobedience to the party’s national directive, Ewor said: “The national says ‘don’t conduct congresses’. He (Wike) went ahead to conduct congresses. But today, we have gone beyond that. The party today at the state level is no longer in his hands. Therefore, there is nothing he can do as far as the party is concerned at the state level.”

Ewor also revealed that mechanisms are already in motion at the national level to reclaim and reposition the party through the efforts of PDP governors, the National Working Committee (NWC), and the Board of Trustees (BoT).

“At the national level, there are steps by the PDP governors’ forum, by the NWC, and then the BOT of the party to ensure that the party is repositioned,” he said.

He concluded with a strong assertion, alleging Wike’s operations are being bankrolled by the APC with the aim of sabotaging the PDP from within.

“But today, Nyesom Wike is sitting put, bringing down the party. And the APC is funding him. That is the crisis. If you say crisis in the PDP, remove Yosso Wike today, you don’t see a single crisis in the party. You don’t see a single crisis in River State. Remove him, you won’t see crisis anywhere in the state and at the centre.”