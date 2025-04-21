‘Anyone That Attempt To Sell This Party Will Suffer’ – PDP

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia has expressed its optimism regarding the party’s resurgence to regain its past prominence in Abia State and throughout Nigeria by 2027.

The chairman of the party in Abia State, Elder Abraham Amah, made this announcement on Sunday during a stakeholders meeting in Abia North, which took place at the residence of the representative for Ohafia North State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Mandela Obasi.

In a meeting with stakeholders from Abia North, the host, Obasi, expressed confidence that the PDP will secure a greater number of House of Assembly members, senators, and House of Representatives members in 2027.

He encouraged party members to remain steadfast and assured them of his unwavering support for the party in the region.

The gathering also included notable figures such as the party’s legal adviser, Ukpai Ukairo, the PDP Legal Adviser for the South East and Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Asuoha, Abia North PDP chairman, Okereke Elendu, former House of Representatives member for Arochukwu Federal Constituency, Uko Nkole, and Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Chinedu Ndubuisi from Bende South State Constituency, among others.

They affirmed the party’s stability, highlighting its robust structures and its status as the most democratic party in the nation. The attendees emphasised the importance of unity among members to achieve significant successes in 2027, despite the recent defections of some individuals, and urged party leaders to remain attentive to the concerns of their constituents.

Amah said, “PDP will rise again. We have what it takes to win. Give us the candidate elected by the people, and we will win the election. If you give tickets to the choice of the people, we will win the majority of the positions in the state House of Assembly.

“Under my watch, anybody who undertakes any step to sell this party will suffer its consequences. The only saving grace is that if you don’t like PDP, step out. I have absolute confidence that we will succeed as a party.”

Following comprehensive discussions regarding the party’s current status, future prospects, and strategic direction, a statement endorsed by 40 dedicated members reaffirmed their dedication to the unity, advancement, and overall welfare of the PDP in Abia State.

They expressed their determination to “work diligently to ensure that the PDP regains control of the Abia State Government House by 2027.”

Additionally, they extended their unwavering support for Elder Abraham Amah and praised the State Working Committee for its efforts in revitalising the party.

“We stand solidly behind Elder Abraham Amah in his bold and strategic leadership of the party and pledge our total loyalty and cooperation to his administration,” the communique stated.

They called on all party members and leaders across the Abia North zone to close ranks, eschew all divisive tendencies, and work together in the spirit of brotherhood and unity for the progress of the party, pleading, “We encourage greater participation of youths and women in party activities, in line with our belief in inclusive leadership and generational synergy”.

They commended the PDP caucus in the Abia State House of Assembly and urged them to continue playing their oversight role diligently while remaining true to the party’s ambassadors.

The meeting also resolved to establish local strategy and reconciliation committees across Abia North to harmonise interests, address unresolved issues, and ensure a united front for restoring PDP’s political dominance in the zone and the state at large.