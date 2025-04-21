Aide To Governor Of Delta State Allegedly Murdered By Husband

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State on Trade and Export, Shimite Winifred Bello, has passed away.

The renowned Trade and Economic expert allegedly died as a result of domestic violence.

Human rights activist and Delta State Governor’s aide, Harrison Gwamnishu, confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Another Delta human rights activist, Comrade Victor Ojie, popularly known as Wong Box, also confirmed the development.

“Marriage is not by force oh. It’s better to lose your marriage than to lose your life oh,” Ojie wrote.

Shimite’s aide, Tameta Sunday, also confirmed her death, alleging that Shimite’s husband killed her.

“It’s very difficult to type RIP boss, knowing fully well an ugly soul called pastor with a gentle look as a husband cut all the positive plans we had together,” his post partly reads.

Late Shimitte was the Coordinator of the Delta State UNIDO Centre.

She was the focal person for the implementation of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme in Delta State.

She produced and presented “African Pot”, a TV documentary that promoted traditional African cuisine, tourism and culture.

The deceased was a member of the Steering Committee of USAID/NEXTT (Nigerian Expanded Trade and Transport) – Lakaji Trade Corridor.

She was a member of the Board of Directors of FESECA – Foundation for Economic Change in Africa.

She served as Contributing Editor on Travel and Tourism with Daily Trust, Leadership and others.

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed her death with many advising women to walk out of abusive marriages.