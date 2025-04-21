Abia Teachers Threaten To Strike Over Unpaid Minimum Wage, Others

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Abia State chapter, has instructed its members in public primary and secondary schools to initiate a strike on Thursday due to the state government’s alleged failure to fulfil its demands.

This announcement was made in a statement signed by the union’s Chairman, Friday Madu, and Secretary, Nnenna Okonkwo, which was shared with the media on Sunday in Umuahia.

The statement indicated that the seven-day notice given to the government would conclude on Wednesday.

Madu explained that the decision to strike was prompted by the government’s inaction regarding their demands, despite a 14-day ultimatum and a communiqué submitted to relevant authorities on March 28.

He pointed out that the salary payment for March did not include the minimum wage or the Teachers Salary Structure (TSS).

The union chairman also highlighted that other unions, such as the Medical and Health Workers Union and the judiciary, received payments under a Special Salary Structure in March.

Furthermore, he mentioned that teachers continue to be retired by the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board, despite Governor Alex Otti’s approval for the extension of service to 65 years and 40 years.

“Promotions are released haphazardly without coordination, among others, which are explicit in our communiqué of March 5.

“Non-payment of arrears of teachers in Basic Schools is part of the problem.

“As our colleagues in the Secondary Education Management Board have started receiving part of their arrears, it will be justifiable if Basic Schools Teachers are also considered,” their demands read.