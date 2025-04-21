16 Things To Know About Late Pope Francis

The spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

His death came just one day after he made a cherished public appearance at Saint Peter’s Square during Easter Sunday celebrations, symbolising his enduring dedication to his flock.

In a statement issued by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican announced the passing of the Holy Father, saying, “With profound sadness, I announce the passing of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. At 7:35 a.m. (0535 GMT) this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, peacefully departed to the house of the Father. His life was wholly devoted to serving God and the Church.”

Pope Francis’ death marks the end of an era for the Catholic Church, following a papacy known for its focus on humility, social justice, and reform.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was the eldest of five children in a devout family of Italian immigrants.

His early life in a modest, working-class neighbourhood shaped his lifelong commitment to serving the underprivileged, which became central to his papacy.

1. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina (1936)

Pope Francis was born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in the Flores neighborhood of Buenos Aires. He was the eldest of five children in a deeply religious family of Italian immigrants.

2. Son of an Italian Immigrant Accountant

His father, Mario José Bergoglio, was an Italian immigrant who fled fascist Italy in 1929, and his mother, Regina María Sívori, was born in Argentina to Italian parents. Their cultural roots and strong Catholic values shaped Jorge’s early worldview.

3. Raised in a working-class household

Growing up in a modest, working-class family gave him a lifelong connection to the poor and underprivileged, which became a central theme of his ministry as pope.

4. Attended Salesian School in Childhood

As a boy, he was educated by the Salesians of Don Bosco, a religious order known for its emphasis on youth education and discipline, which influenced his later educational work.

5. Graduated as a Chemical Technician

He earned a diploma in chemistry from Escuela Técnica Industrial Nº 27 Hipólito Yrigoyen and worked in a food lab before entering the seminary. His scientific training made him a rare pope with a STEM background.

6. Worked as a Bouncer and Janitor

In his early adult life, he took on humble jobs—including working as a nightclub bouncer and janitor—experiences that grounded him and gave him a sense of the real struggles people face.

7. Lost part of a lung at 21

At age 21, he suffered a severe respiratory illness that required the removal of part of one lung. This health scare had a deep spiritual impact and helped clarify his vocation.

8. Joined the Jesuits in 1958

He entered the Society of Jesus as a novice on March 11, 1958. The Jesuit order is known for its intellectualism, missionary work, and focus on education and social justice.

9. Earned Degrees in Philosophy and Theology

He obtained a licentiate in philosophy in 1960 and later studied theology in Buenos Aires. He taught literature and psychology at Jesuit high schools while in formation.

10. Ordained a Priest in 1969

Bergoglio was ordained a Catholic priest on December 13, 1969, marking the beginning of a pastoral career that would later revolutionise the global Church.

11. Became Jesuit Provincial in Argentina

In 1973, he became the head of the Jesuits in Argentina at just 36 years old, leading the order during a time of great political upheaval and violence in the country.

12. Took Final Jesuit Vows in 1973

He made his final, solemn vows as a Jesuit in April 1973, including the fourth vow of obedience to the pope, which all Jesuits make.

13. Consecrated Auxiliary Bishop in 1992

In 1992, Pope John Paul II appointed him auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires, beginning his rise in the Catholic hierarchy.

14. Appointed Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998

He became archbishop following the death of his predecessor, leading the largest diocese in Argentina with a focus on social justice and outreach to the poor.

15. Created Cardinal in 2001

Pope John Paul II elevated him to cardinal, giving him a global platform from which he became known for humility and theological depth.

16. Elected Pope on March 13, 2013

Following Pope Benedict XVI’s historic resignation, the conclave elected Bergoglio pope, choosing a man few outside Latin America expected to ascend to the papacy.