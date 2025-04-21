10th Senate Reschedules Resumption Date To May 6, 2025

The 10th Senate under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio has announced a change in the date of its resumption, shifting it from the originally scheduled April 29, 2025, to May 6, 2025.

Naija News reports that the decision was revealed in an internal memo dated April 20, 2025, addressed to all senators.

The memo, signed by the Clerk of the 10th Senate , Andrew Ogbonna Nwoba, explained that the postponement was due to the upcoming International Workers’ Day holiday on May 1 and to allow lawmakers additional time for crucial constituency engagements.

According to the circular, “Distinguished Senators, I am directed to inform you that the resumption of plenary sittings of the Senate, earlier scheduled for Monday, 29th April 2025, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 6th May 2025. This postponement is made to allow Distinguished Senators to stay with their constituents during the International Workers’ Day public holiday in the first week of May and to further enhance constituency engagements.”

The statement continued, “Distinguished Senators are kindly requested to take note of this postponement while regretting any inconvenience the change might have caused.”

It is important to note that the Senate had earlier adjourned on March 27, 2025, to allow lawmakers to observe the Easter and Eid-El-Fitr holidays.