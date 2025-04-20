“Your Father Would Have Gone Home With A Bleeding Mouth And Nose If He Slapped Tuggar’ – Minister’s Son Drags Bauchi Gov’s Son

Adam Tuggar, the son of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has refuted claims that the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Auwal Jatau, slapped his father during a recent public event.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page on Saturday, Adam Tuggar lashed out at the son of Bauchi State Governor, Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed, accusing him of spreading baseless rumours.

Tuggar, who is known for keeping his political views off social media, expressed his frustration, saying, “The recent shameful act by the spoiled brat son of the Bauchi State Governor and his media dogs has compelled me to throw some tantrums.”

He further criticised Shamsuddeen for promoting false narratives, describing him as an “educated illiterate” and claiming that he had previously targeted respected figures such as Atiku Abubakar over political differences.

Addressing the allegations head-on, Adam emphasised, “If it had been your father who slapped Amb. Tuggar, he would have gone home with a bleeding mouth and nose, let alone an incapacitated Deputy Governor like Jatau.” He accused Shamsuddeen of trying to draw unnecessary attention to himself, calling it “immoral” and “uncalled for.”

Adam also pointed out that his father, Yusuf Tuggar, comes from a political family with deep roots, noting his father’s past role as a senator during Nigeria’s Second Republic.

He questioned the political contributions of Shamsuddeen’s family, adding, “Where was your grandfather then? Who was he? What contributions did he make to the development of Bauchi State, let alone Nigeria at large?”

Adam went on to criticise the younger Bala for making a “stupid” move, accusing him of embarrassing himself and his family by spreading what he called lies.

He said, “Next time, when two elephants are fighting, learn to zip that hole on your face you call a mouth; otherwise, you will continue to squander the little respect you have left in the Bauchi political arena.”

He also warned Shamsuddeen to focus on more important issues, particularly in the context of his father’s responsibilities in Bauchi, rather than diverting attention with fabricated stories.

Adam concluded, “Your father has more pressing issues to address. He should focus on the affairs of Bauchi State instead of diverting the masses’ attention by fabricating and spreading such stories.”

Deputy Governor’s Press Secretary Denies The Allegation

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Bauchi State, Auwal Jatau, has categorically denied the accusation. Speaking to journalists in Bauchi, his press secretary, Muslim Lawal, dismissed the allegation as false.

He insisted, “No, no, how can a deputy governor slap a minister? I don’t think such a thing ever happened in Bauchi, because I know my principal as a responsible leader and number two citizen in Bauchi can never slap a minister or any person.”

Lawal, who claimed that he was hearing about the incident for the first time, also stated that the deputy governor would never engage in such behaviour.

He added, “If there is any evidence that the deputy governor did that, you can speak on that. We don’t know about it. The deputy governor cannot do that.”

The controversy stemmed from an event at the Emir of Bauchi’s palace, where the turbaning of former Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar as Makama Babba 1 of Bauchi Emirate took place.