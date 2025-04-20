Why Chioma And I Don’t Want More Children At The Moment – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, do not plan on having more children at the moment.

The singer explained that he is currently not ready for more children and he also feels that his wife deserve a break after having three kids.

Speaking during a recent episode of Ride Along With Darryl, Davido said, “I don’t want more children now. Me and my wife are taking a break. She needs to get out to work. She wants to do a lot of things like opening her restaurant and launching her spices. I feel she deserves a couple of years off after having 3 kids.”

The couple welcomed a set of twins, a boy and a girl in 2023, one year after the heartbreaking loss of their first son, Ifeanyi, in a swimming pool accident.

Meanwhile, Davido has opened up on a big financial gift he received from his father, Adedeji Adeleke, after his Atlanta show.

He revealed that his father surprised him with a $300,000 gift after his performance.

Davido made the disclosure in a recent interview where he shared that despite his success in the music industry, his billionaire father still supports him financially.

He clarified that although he is wealthy and makes enough money from his career, his father still gifts him with cheques.

“If I tell you my dad doesn’t give me money, I’d be lying, as he should-I’m his baby! Of course, my dad gives me a check.

“The next day he just called me like, ‘Ah, my son, amazing show, good job, good job… Hold this.’ I was like, oh thanks, Dad!” Davido recalled.