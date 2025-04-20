Whoever Is Against A Coalition In 2027 Is An Agent To Tinubu – Kenneth Okonkwo

Popular actor turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared support for the planned opposition coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Okonkwo declared that Nigerians are tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and anybody against the coalition is an agent of President Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the former Labour Party (LP) chieftain made the submission in a post on Sunday via his 𝕏 account.

He added that President Tinubu supported politicians who already had corruption cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be the leaders of the National Assembly, so the possibility of having substantial checks from such leaders is absent.

Okonkwo, who added that both the ruling party and those in opposition must be blamed for the current state of the country, added that the opposition must, however, present a common front against the APC to be able to take over power in 2027.

“Nigeria is going bad today because we are witnessing the worst ruling party and the worst opposition parties in history. It will not be fair to blame only the ruling party for the degree of malaise in society.

“In Nigeria, Tinubu ensured that he supported politicians who already had corruption cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to be the leaders of the National Assembly, so the possibility of having substantial checks from such leaders is absent.

“However, Tinubu may have power over his own party members, but doesn’t have power over the opposition party members. Unfortunately, in all matters in the National Assembly, the opposition parties still tow the line of the ruling party.

“The failure of the opposition parties, however, does not translate to the failure of the opposition to government. Opposition to government comes from the people from whom the government derives its powers and authority. The only thing the people understand is good governance. Whenever they don’t have it, the people will oppose the government.

“In all honesty, Nigerians are tired of the ruling party, but their only obstacle is a disunited opposition. If the opposition parties come together today against APC, this will mark the end of APC and probably the dawn of a new era. Whoever is against a coalition in 2027 is an agent to Tinubu,” he said.