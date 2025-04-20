Victor Osimhen Agrees Personal Terms With Manchester United – Report

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has reportedly reached a personal agreement with English Premier League side Manchester United, as disclosed by Turkish journalist Serdar Çelikler.

“Victor Osimhen has reached an agreement with Manchester United. But there is also the club side of the matter,” Çelikler revealed during a podcast discussion.

The Super Eagles star, who is currently enjoying a prolific loan stint at Galatasaray, has impressed with 29 goals and six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

Manchester United, aiming to bolster their attacking options due to Rasmus Hojlund’s underwhelming performance—just three Premier League goals this term—have prioritised signing a top striker. It is believed that new manager Ruben Amorim is looking to part ways with the struggling Danish striker this summer.

Though personal terms have reportedly been settled, negotiations with Napoli regarding a potential transfer fee are ongoing.

Osimhen’s contract contains a €75 million (£63m) release clause, although reports indicate that Napoli might be open to offering a discount to the English giants.

While Juventus remain long-time admirers of the Nigerian striker, Napoli are said to be reluctant to sell him to a direct Serie A competitor—giving United a potential advantage in securing his signature.

However, United’s hopes of landing the forward may hinge on their qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, a competition Osimhen is keen to participate in.

In the event that a deal does not materialise, Manchester United are reportedly keeping alternative options such as Liam Delap and Jean-Philippe Mateta in mind.

Adding further intrigue to the saga, Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük recently claimed that the Premier League club has tabled a significant contract offer to Osimhen: a weekly wage of £660,000 before tax, which would see him become the highest-paid player at Old Trafford.

“There is a high possibility that Osimhen will say goodbye (to Galatasaray), but there is no decision made at the moment,” Küçük said. “Juventus and Manchester United clearly want Osimhen. Juventus and Manchester’s offer is a net €20m (£660,000-a-week).”

Despite interest from Europe’s elite, Galatasaray have expressed their desire to keep Osimhen beyond this season. However, they are reportedly struggling to match his salary expectations, with the striker asking for €15 million—a figure well above the Turkish club’s current wage structure.

“Osimhen’s words do not mean that he will leave,” said Galatasaray’s vice-president, Ibrahim Hatipoglu. “He said that Galatasaray will always be in his heart even if he leaves in the worst-case scenario, but he did not say that he would leave. We want him to stay with us.”

Osimhen himself has chosen to remain reserved about his next move. When asked recently about his future, he responded, “There are always rumours about me, of course. But I prefer to live in the moment. I am enjoying myself right now. I am enjoying both the club and my life here.”

Since arriving at Galatasaray on loan from Napoli at the beginning of the season, Osimhen has been in outstanding form. His current wage is partially funded by the Istanbul-based club, who are paying €6 million of his reported €10–11 million net annual salary, while Napoli covers the remainder.