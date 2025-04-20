Veteran Journalist, Jola Ogunlusi Dies At 91

The former National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Jola Ogunlusi, has passed away at the age of 91.

The veteran journalist died on Saturday morning after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by the family’s representative, Gbenga Aruleba, Ogunlusi’s passing was announced with deep sorrow but also with gratitude for his impactful and well-lived life.

The statement reads, “With profound sadness but utmost gratitude to God for a fulfilled and life well-spent, the Ogunlusi family announces the passing of our beloved Patriarch, Father, Grandfather, and Uncle, Mr. Jola Ogunlusi, who departed this life on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 9:54 am, following a brief illness. He was aged 91.”

Known affectionately as “Papa Jola,” Ogunlusi’s legacy in journalism spans several decades. He began his career in the early 1970s and later became the National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, where he became a beacon of dedication, fairness, and commitment to justice.

“Papa Jola indeed lived a fulfilled life, a life dedicated to the service of humanity and God. “From his active days as a journalist to his leadership role in the NUJ, Pa Ogunlusi was an epitome of dedication, loyalty, and singular commitment to equity, justice, and fairness,” the statement continued.

The Ogunlusi family highlighted the profound impact Jola Ogunlusi had on those around him, noting his sincerity, kindness, and generosity.

“In all his call to duty, our Daddy left an indelible mark on everyone about his sincerity and commitment. He was a kind, loving, and caring man, both to his family, extended family members, colleagues, acquaintances, and people, generally,” the family’s tribute stated.