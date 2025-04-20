Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 20th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 20th April, 2025.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has urged Nigerians to leverage opportunities created by the President’s policies to improve their lives.

Naija News reports that Onanuga stated this on Saturday, while commenting on a video of a Nigerian who claimed to have made ₦200 million amid cries of hardship.

In the video, posted by the President’s spokesman on his Twitter handle, the businessman narrated how he leveraged a deal signed by Tinubu during his first business trip to Saudi Arabia, which involved exporting agro-products and meat from Nigeria to the Middle Eastern country.

According to him, he currently has 500 workers and exports meat and other agro-products to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He enjoined Nigerians to harness the opportunities the President has created through his foreign trips to improve their lives.

Commenting on the video, Onanuga advised Nigerians to desist from lamenting the high cost of food items and hardship, but to leverage the opportunities created by the President to make money.

A close ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Farouk Aliyu, has claimed that the erstwhile governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, is dishonest and his loyalty is only tied to what he gains from politics.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Friday, Aliyu claimed that El-Rufai would have been out insulting northern political leaders and other politicians if President Bola Tinubu had appointed him as a minister.

Naija News reports that the former governor is among those who initially supported Tinubu’s presidential bid, but has recently been opposing and criticising Tinubu’s government.

He claimed that President Tinubu was the worst that Nigerians have ever experienced.

The Presidency has slammed the Labour Party (LP) 2023 vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, over the comment on the political future of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Datti, while appearing on Arise Television’s political program, ‘Prime Time,’ on Friday, claimed Tinubu will not seek re-election in 2027 if he is truly a smart politician.

He claimed that Tinubu’s time is up, stressing that everything is there for the President and the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) to see that they would lose in 2027

In response, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, in a statement via 𝕏, described Datti’s remark against Tinubu as illogical, empty, and devoid of reason.

Making a mockery of Datti, Dare said that listening to the former vice presidential candidate is an enduring torment, stressing that he and the LP 2023 flagbearer, Peter Obi, are a ‘double whammy’ in Nigeria’s political space.

The presidential aide further dismissed Datti’s suggestion that Tinubu’s antecedents would prevent him from securing a second term, saying the Labour Party chieftain deliberately ignored the President’s track record of performance and economic reforms.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has once again expressed his dedication to delivering democracy and good governance to the people of the state, in his Easter message, urging unity and reconciliation during the sacred period of Easter.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara emphasised that Easter provides a unique opportunity for reconciliation, healing, and reaffirmation of shared values of peace and unity.

The governor’s message, personally signed by him and titled ‘Renewed By The Resurrection: Advancing Peace, Unity and Good Governance,’ extended warm Easter greetings to the people of Rivers State.

He emphasised the significance of Easter as a time for reconciliation, unity, and reaffirming shared values and beliefs.

The Labour Party (LP) has sought to distance itself from recent remarks made by its ex-vice-presidential candidate, Senator Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, labelling them as “undemocratic” and possibly inciting actions against Nigeria’s established authority.

The party also voiced its apprehensions regarding what it termed as direct threats from Abia State Governor Alex Otti, cautioning that its national leaders might be at risk.

In a statement released on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Arabambi Abayomi, the party expressed its “astonishment” at Senator Baba-Ahmed’s persistent characterisation of the Tinubu administration as “questionably constitutional,” especially during a gathering reportedly organised by Governor Otti and former presidential hopeful Peter Obi at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on April 9, 2025.

“For us in the Labour Party, this statement is clearly inciting and a call for mass action against a constituted authority,” Dr. Abayomi said.

“We think there should be a limit to whipping up public sentiments against a legitimate government.”

Citing Baba-Ahmed’s comments from a recent interview, he stated: “The appointments they are issuing are fraudulent, the appointments they are issuing are unlawful. The trappings of government, they are relishing, ruining our nation, squandering our resources, are merely temporary.”

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has reiterated that defeating the ruling party is not impossible.

Barrister Adebayo said the Nigerian people would pass their verdict on the ruling power. He stated this in a post on his 𝕏 handle while reacting to a report from a national daily.

The report described the fortunes of opposition politicians in their attempt to unseat President Bola Tinubu as gloomy.

In response, he wrote: “We the Nigerian people will shock the establishment and powers that be. There will eventually be that one day when the arrogance of the leviathan will be met with the Verdict of the Public.

“The problem here is the definition of ‘the opposition’. We oppose the system.”

Naija News reported that Adebayo, on Thursday, stressed that defeating President Tinubu was not a serious task.

He explained that the only role his party would perform would be to present to the Nigerian people all the poor policies of Tinubu’s government and offer options on how to improve their lives.

He added that the only way Tinubu would win the 2027 election would be for him to change his poor policies and give Nigerians good governance.

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum, has accused the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, of being responsible for all the things that went wrong during the adminstration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Forum accused Malami of giving Buhari bad advice, adding that Nigerians are no longer interested in hearing from him.

They shared their reservations while reacting to Malami’s submission on the ex-Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura’s statement that the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) would not join former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s coalition.

Malami had countered a statement in which the CPC bloc in the APC, led by Al-Makura, declared its loyalty to President Bola Tinubu.

Malami insisted that the Buhari camp of the CPC bloc, of which he is a part, is the one that can speak on whether or not it is joining the opposition coalition, not Al-Makura’s group.

However, reacting to the former minister’s comments in a statement on Friday, the North-Central APC Forum said Malami lacks the credibility to speak for the CPC bloc.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Saleh Zazzaga, the Forum stated that Malami is associated with a significant amount of baggage due to his actions during the Buhari administration.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a traitor who is working to undermine the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Wike stated during a media chat in Abuja on Friday that discussions about a coalition to remove President Bola Tinubu were insincere, adding that selfish motives drove those leading the efforts.

Wike accused Atiku and others of avoiding the problems plaguing the PDP, adding that they are simply interested in becoming president and not willing to work to build the party.

Reacting to the accusation, Atiku, through his media aide, Paul Ibe, said Wike has no moral authority to discuss integrity, accusing him of betraying the PDP.

Speaking to Punch, the former Vice President argued that the coalition comprises genuine Nigerians committed to ending the APC’s style of governance.

9. Bayern Close In On Bundesliga Title With Heidenheim Thumping

Harry Kane netted his 24th league goal of the season as Bayern Munich secured a commanding 4-0 victory against Heidenheim on Saturday, bringing the German powerhouse closer to clinching the Bundesliga title.

Naija News reports that Kane was joined on the scoresheet by Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, and Joshua Kimmich.

This win propelled Bayern nine points ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who are set to face St. Pauli on Sunday.

During the match, Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane (R) celebrated his opening goal alongside his teammate, German midfielder #45 Aleksandar Pavlovic, in the German first division Bundesliga clash held in Heidenheim, southern Germany, on April 19, 2025.

“It was a very important step towards the title,” Kimmich told Sky Germany.

“We’re now nine points ahead — and Leverkusen have to win. But we’re not really looking at them. We have to win at least two more games to secure the title.”

Stung by Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final elimination at Inter Milan, Bayern were ruthless. Kane, still seeking a first team trophy of his career, took the ball on the turn and lashed home with 12 minutes gone.

The England captain, who joined Bayern in the summer of 2023, now has 60 goals in his first 60 Bundesliga games.

The family of renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Bolaji Olarewaju, popularly known as “Big Bolaji” or “Big B,” has confirmed the passing of their beloved son, father, brother, and singer.

Naija News reports that Big Bolaji passed away on Saturday, April 19, 2025, after a brief illness.

The news of his death comes shortly after the singer celebrated his 50th birthday in November 2024, marking a milestone in his career and life. His death has sent shockwaves through the gospel music community, leaving fans and colleagues heartbroken.

A statement about his passing was released by his family and shared publicly by his colleague, fellow gospel artist, Beejaysaxb, on social media.

Big Bolaji, known for his powerful vocals and inspirational songs, was a household name in the Nigerian gospel music scene. His music touched the lives of many

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.