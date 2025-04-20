Tension Flares As Youths Block Benue Governor’s Convoy

Tension erupted on Saturday in Afia Community, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, when a group of protesting youths, women, and children blocked the convoy of Governor Hyacinth Alia during a visit to victims of armed herdsmen attacks.

According to intelligence sources who spoke with Zagazola Makama, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. while the governor was on a security assessment tour of the area.

He was accompanied by the Benue State Commissioner of Police, CP Steve Hassan Yabanet, and other senior security officials. The visit also included the distribution of relief materials to affected residents.

Police sources revealed that the protesters, believed to be acting on the orders of a local political figure, barricaded the highway near the scheduled venue for a town hall meeting.

Forming a human blockade, they chanted slogans such as “we no gree,” in open defiance of the governor’s entry into the community.

Security personnel reportedly used minimal force to disperse the demonstrators and reopen the road. No injuries or fatalities were recorded during the incident, although the windscreen of the police commissioner’s official vehicle was damaged.

Earlier in the day, the governor’s convoy had successfully visited victims of similar attacks in Logo Local Government Area before heading to Ukum.

Authorities say an investigation is underway to uncover those behind the protest, while normalcy has been restored to the area.