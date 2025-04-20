State Of The Nation: Presidency Reacts To Pastor Bakare’s Message To Tinubu

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian leader to making the country better.

Bwala, who spoke in reaction to the state of the nation address by Pastor Tunde Bakare on Sunday, said the criticisms of the clergyman were fair and objective.

Naija News recalls that Pastor Bakare, among other things, raised an alarm, claiming that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is spiralling into tyranny and suffering from a brazen abuse of power.

The clergy in his state of the nation address marking the Easter celebrations, expressed his deep concern over the direction of the country under the current administration.

The presidential media aide said that while Pastor Bakare gave his opinion on the actions and decisions of the Tinubu government, he also suggested the way forward.

Bwala also commended Bakare for acknowledging the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

According to him, while the presidency disagrees with some of the submissions by Pastor Bakare, Tinubu remains resolved to deliver his promise to Nigerians.

“Pastor Tunde Bakare’s sermon and speech delivered this morning in form of a message to President Bola Tinubu is quite objective.

“He gave his general opinion on events and decisions of government; He critiqued certain policies and applauded some; he further offered his suggestions on the way forward.

“Importantly, he acknowledged the successes and strides of the President and his administration.

“Although we differ with him in some areas and positions, but we respect his right to say his mind, and assure him, as with many Nigerians, that President Tinubu is determined to deliver on the promise to the Nigerian people,” Bwala wrote on his 𝕏 account.