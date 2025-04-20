Recant Your Comment, It Is A Wrong Decision – Bode George Sends Warning To Gov Eno Over Tinubu’s Endorsement

Former Deputy National Vice Chairman, Bode George has expressed disappointment over the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, and the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Eno, a PDP governor, had during the official flag-off of the 65-kilometre, three-lane dual carriageway section of the highway project in Nsit-Antai Local Government Area of the state last week, declared support for Tinubu’s re-election.

This was as Fayose ruled out the chances of the PDP in the 2027 election, saying, “It is better to allow Asiwaju (Tinubu) to complete his tenure because this is a southern slot. Everybody is fighting for their survival.”

Speaking to newsmen, George described Eno’s stance as dangerous, insisting that his position could end up undermining the unity and future of the party.

“I don’t bother about whatever Fayose says or what he is doing, but I am very worried about the governor — a sitting governor of our party in Akwa Ibom,” he said.

The PDP chieftain warned that Eno’s decision could damage the party’s prospects ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I will advise him (Eno), as a leader of this party and as a father of this party, to take things easy. Taking that kind of decision without consultation with the national body of the party or with other stakeholders is undermining our party ahead of the 2027 election,” he said.

George added that the move was unprecedented in Akwa Ibom’s political history, urging the governor to reconsider his position.

“He should recant his comment in the interest of the history of this country, because what would he be remembered for? It has never happened in Akwa Ibom. It was a wrong decision,” said George.