Premier League Results: Chelsea Survive Fulham Scare, Arsenal Win Big, Man United Fall

The English Premier League matchday 33 delivered high drama and significant movements in the table as Chelsea pulled off a last-gasp comeback, Wolves completed a historic double over Manchester United, and Arsenal cruised to a dominant away victory.

Over at Craven Cottage, Fulham suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea. Enzo Maresca’s side clawed back from a goal down to snatch all three points dramatically.

Alex Iwobi had put Fulham ahead in the 20th minute, but Chelsea responded late. Tyrique George equalized in the 83rd minute before Pedro Neto fired home a stoppage-time winner (90’+3). The victory lifts Chelsea back to fifth, now just two points behind third-placed Newcastle.

At Portman Road, Ipswich Town suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat at the hands of Arsenal. The Gunners dismantled the Premier League newcomers with a clinical performance.

Leandro Trossard netted twice (14’, 69’), while Gabriel Martinelli (28’) and teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri (88’) also got on the scoresheet. The win keeps Arsenal firmly in the title race and adds to Ipswich’s struggles near the bottom of the table.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Wolves in the Premier League matchday 33. Pablo Sarabia stunned the home crowd with a sublime free-kick in the 77th minute, sealing a second win of the season over United for Wolves.

Note that this is the first time the Midlands club has done the league double over United since the 1979-1980 season. The win puts Wolves level on points with the Red Devils, tightening the race for European spots.