NPFL Top Scorers Ahead Of Matchday 34 Of 2024-2025 Season

This season’s race for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Golden Boot is particularly exciting, with several emerging talents competing for the top spot.

Ahead of the NPFL matchday 34, Nasarawa United forward, Anas Yusuf is leading the league’s goalscorers chart, followed by Shola Adelani of Ikorodu City.

Below are the top scorers in the NPFL after 33 games in the 2024-2025 season:

1. Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United, 15 Goals)

Anas Yusuf has led the charge for most of the season with 15 goals, showcasing his resilience by breaking a six-game dry spell with a crucial goal against Plateau United last Sunday.

His striking ability has shone through even as his team has faced challenges throughout the season. Yusuf made a powerful start, netting five goals in the first four games, including a remarkable hat-trick against El-Kanemi Warriors.

He has since added another hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Abia Warriors. With his recent goal, he appears to be regaining form, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the final matches as other contenders close in.

2. Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City, 11 Goals)

Shola Adelani is having an impressive season, surpassing his previous total of 10 goals with 11 goals and contributing two assists. His campaign began strong, with a brace on opening day against Ikorodu City.

However, like many players, he experienced a few scoring droughts, with his last league goal occurring in February during a victory over Rangers International.

Despite being a midfielder, his goal tally positions him as the top scorer for his team, illustrating that experience and skill can still shine on the pitch.

3. Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars, 11 Goals)

Rabiu Ali also matches the 11-goal tally as he continues to make significant contributions for Kano Pillars. His season started with a bang, scoring twice on opening day against Ikorodu City.

After overcoming some scoring droughts, he, too, found the net again in a February match. Ali’s performance, including two assists, showcases his importance as a leading figure for his team, reflecting that age does not limit one’s ability to excel in football.

4. Megwo And Desouza (Abia Warriors, 10 Goals)

The partnership between Sunday Megwo and Ijoma Desouza has been crucial for Abia Warriors, significantly aiding their push for a continental spot.

Megwo has been a standout player, contributing not only goals but also four assists, while Desouza has made an impact since joining in November, scoring 10 goals and adding two assists.

Together, they form a dynamic duo that has been instrumental in Abia Warriors’ offensive strategy, cumulatively influencing about 85% of their 35 goals this season.

5. Ayomide Cole (IKORODU CITY, 10 Goals)

Ayomide Cole has emerged as a key player for Ikorodu City, achieving 10 goals and two assists despite starting only six matches this season.

He made a significant impact after scoring in a 2-0 win against Rivers United in November, demonstrating his ability to change the game, regardless of his starting status.