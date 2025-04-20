NNPCL Adjusts Petrol Price Downwards

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has revised the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, reducing it at its retail stations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to findings by DAILY POST, the new price at NNPCL filling stations has been reviewed from ₦950 per litre to ₦935.

Several motorists confirmed the development, noting that the adjustment was already visible at a number of retail outlets across the city.

A resident of Kubwa, Abuja, Abdullahi Hashim, said, “I observed the drop in the fuel price to ₦935 per litre on Saturday morning. It is a welcome development.

“I think I first saw this new price adjustment in Town, Wuse Zone 4 area, on Friday. NNPCL filling station at Kubwa Expressway is just reflecting it.”

This price change follows the recent announcement by Dangote Refinery, which slashed its ex-depot petrol price from ₦865 to ₦835 per litre.

The 650,000 barrels per day refinery noted that its distribution partners—including MRS and AP filling stations—are expected to retail petrol between ₦890 and ₦920 per litre, depending on their location.

However, as of the time of filing this report, DAILY POST observed that MRS stations in Abuja have not dispensed petrol since Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the day Dangote Refinery announced the ex-depot price reduction.