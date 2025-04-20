Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Accuses FG Of Media Manipulation, False Narratives

The family of the detained Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Federal Government of pushing false narratives to the public and manipulating the media.

In a statement by Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the Biafra nation agitator, the family members expressed concern over alleged false narratives and media manipulation orchestrated against Kanu to tarnish his image during the trial of terrorism charges filed against him by the same government.

They cited the recent barrage of alleged fabricated stories in the Nigerian media, accusing IPOB of crimes and insecurity in the South-East, as another attempt to link Kanu with violence.

The statement categorically stated that the media manipulation always came up each time Kanu’s court date draws nearer to portray him in a bad light before the judiciary.

The statement reads in part, “We, on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and his family, write to address the relentless and orchestrated campaign of misinformation being peddled by the Nigerian government through sponsored adverse media coverage

“This deliberate effort seeks to falsely link IPOB to alleged insecurities and crimes in the South East, with the clear intent to influence judicial proceedings in Abuja courts and tarnish Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s reputation before the international community, particularly as his next court hearing approaches on April 29, 2025.

“The pattern is unmistakable and predictable. Each time Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s court date nears, a barrage of fabricated stories floods Nigerian media, accusing IPOB of crimes and insecurity in the South East. Recent examples include.

“The latest being: “Police nab three suspected IPOB members, recover N10.3m in Imo”, “Police arrest three suspected IPOB members, recover N10 million”, “Police raid IPOB/ESN hideout in Imo”, “3 arrested as police bust IPOB hideout in Imo.

“These reports are parts of a calculated media blitz designed to manipulate public perception and prejudice the judiciary against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This systematic defamation is not only an attack on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB but also a grave assault on justice and fairness.

“We unequivocally condemn this manipulation of the judiciary and demand that it cease immediately.”