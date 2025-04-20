Nigeria’s Flamingos Get ₦6 Million For Beating Algeria

Nigeria’s Under-17 Women’s football team, the Flamingos, have been awarded a total of 6 million Naira for beating Algeria.

In a commanding display during the first leg of the 2025 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup final round qualifying fixture, the Flamingos secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Algeria.

The match saw Queen Joseph emerge as a standout performer, netting two goals that significantly contributed to the team’s success.

Additionally, Zainab Raji and Aishat Animashaun each found the back of the net, rounding off a stellar offensive effort from Bankole Olowookere’s squad.

In acknowledgement of their achievement, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) awarded the team 2 million Naira, while prominent businessman Kunle Soname contributed an additional 4 million Naira.

The Flamingos are set to face Algeria once again in the second leg of the qualification process, which will take place in Bilda on Friday.

The match is crucial, as the overall winners will secure a place in the highly anticipated 2025 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Note that the 2025 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup is the 9th edition of the youth football tournament. It will be hosted by Morocco.

It will be the first time the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will be held in Africa and the second Arab country to host it after Jordan in 2016. It will be the first edition to feature 24 teams and be played annually.