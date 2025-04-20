Nigeria Police Force Intensifies Operations, Arrests Terrorists, Rescues Kidnapped Victims

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to public safety and its resolve to combat criminal activities.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he disclosed that the operations have led to the arrest of three suspected terrorists, the recovery of significant amounts of cash, arms and ammunition, and the rescue of several kidnapped victims.

In Imo State, the NPF operatives, in collaboration with local vigilante groups, launched a targeted operation against suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

On the early morning of April 17, 2025, at around 1:02 AM, police acted on credible intelligence and raided a hideout on Cameron Street, Ubahu, in Okigwe Local Government Area.

Upon sighting the operatives, the suspected terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce gun battle. The police successfully arrested three suspects identified as Onyekaba Ikenna Innocent (21), Ugwu Ikenna (31), and Ofor Kasarachi (37). During the operation, security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle, two pump-action guns, eighteen live cartridges, mobile devices, laptops, and a significant sum of ₦10.3 million in cash.

The money is suspected to be proceeds from kidnapping for ransom, a crime that continues to plague the region.

In another significant operation, police in Edo State acted swiftly following the abduction of 10 students on April 16, 2025, who were en route to Babcock University for the annual GYC Africa conference.

The kidnappers had abducted the students, but thanks to quick intervention from the Edo State Command, police operatives traced the criminals’ whereabouts.

Upon confrontation, a fierce gun battle ensued, resulting in one of the kidnappers being neutralized. The 10 abducted students were successfully rescued without harm, in what was described as a swift and professional rescue operation by the police.

Further in Edo, on April 18, 2025, at approximately 9:15 PM, the police were able to rescue two more kidnapped victims. The victims had been abducted on April 14, 2025, from their residence in the Oluoke community of the state. The successful rescue operations were a testament to the diligent work and coordination of the police and local security agencies.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the dedication and gallantry displayed by the officers involved in these operations. He reaffirmed the NPF’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of every citizen and emphasized that the force would continue its relentless fight against crime in all its forms.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and we will continue to work tirelessly to combat crime and uphold the rule of law,” Egbetokun said.

The NPF continues to make strides in its mission to tackle terrorism, kidnapping, and other criminal activities, showcasing a high level of professionalism in safeguarding Nigeria’s security.