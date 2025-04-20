Morocco Win First-ever U-17 AFCON, Join 9 Other African Teams For 2025 World Cup

Morocco beat Mali on their home soil on Saturday, April 19, to win their first-ever Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil.

Morocco beat Mali 4-2 on penalties after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the final held at the El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia.

The young Atlas Lions showcased remarkable composure during the tense penalty shootout, capped off by a stylish ‘Panenka’ penalty from Ilies Belmokhtar, which thrilled the home supporters.

Goalkeeper Chouaib Bellaarouche played a pivotal role in the victory, delivering two critical saves during the shootout with the two-time champions.

In the opening quarter, both teams demonstrated strong performances, with Mali seemingly taking the lead through Soumaila Fane, who finished from close range after a right-flank cross. However, VAR intervened to correctly disallow the goal, as the Malian player had handled the ball.

Morocco’s closest opportunity in the first half came from Ziyad Baha, who nearly converted a low cross into the bottom corner, but was thwarted by an impressive save from Mali’s goalkeeper, Lamine Sinaba.

The second half saw Mali apply increasing pressure, exemplified by Seydou Dembele’s shot that required a brilliant save from Bellaarouche shortly after the restart. The Moroccan goalkeeper was instrumental in maintaining his team’s defensive strength under pressure throughout the match.

As neither team managed to find the net in regulation time, the match moved to penalties, where Morocco demonstrated exceptional poise. Players Ziyad Baha, Zakari El Khalfioui, Amine Ouahabi, and Belmokhtar successfully converted their spot-kicks with confidence.

Coach Nabil Baha commended his players for their composure and discipline, which were evident throughout the tournament. Morocco’s defensive strategy proved effective, allowing them to concede only one goal in the entire competition.

For Mali, the match represented a heartbreaking loss in their fifth final appearance, despite their strong performance and aspirations for a third Under-17 title after victories in 2015 and 2017.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Morocco, who ended a long wait for continental glory just two years after finishing as runners-up to Senegal in the previous edition.

Both finalists, along with Burkina Faso, South Africa, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, and Uganda, have qualified for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup, set to take place in Qatar in November.