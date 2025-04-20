Labour Party Vows To Oust APC, Tinubu In 2027

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, Samuel Olaolu, has declared that the opposition party is fully committed to overthrowing the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, Olaolu issued a strong warning to President Tinubu, urging him not to be misled by claims that his re-election in 2027 is certain.

Naija News reports that he pointed out that Nigerians are disillusioned with the current state of the country, citing widespread insecurity, hunger, and poor economic conditions as key factors driving the populace towards change.

“The truth is that Nigerians are fed up with the insecurity, hunger, and poor economic situation in the country, and they can barely wait till 2027 to show the APC-led government the exit door,” Olaolu said.

He emphasised that the Labour Party is well-positioned to seize power in 2027, stating, “The Labour Party is set to take over governance from the APC-led federal government in 2027 because Nigerians are already hungry for the LP. Today in Nigeria, there is no opposition party except the Labour Party.”

Olaolu further reflected on the LP’s growing momentum, asserting that despite challenges, the party has become the only viable opposition force in the country.

He credited the Supreme Court’s decision to recognise the leadership of the Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee as a divine intervention that saved the party from potential collapse.

Olaolu also highlighted the LP’s performance in the 2023 presidential election, noting that the party garnered over 6 million votes despite being dismissed as a fringe player.

He said, “In 2022, they tagged us as poor men tweeting in their rooms. Despite that, we had over 6 million votes, and we still believe we won the 2023 general election.”

He confidently predicted that the party would perform even better in 2027, saying, “If we can have over 6 million votes in the 2023 presidential election, we are confident of getting more than three times that number in 2027.”

A Call For Unity And Reconstruction Within LP

The LP chairman underscored the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which had affirmed Nenadi Usman’s leadership, noting that it marked a fresh chapter for the party.

Olaolu stated, “The Nenadi Usman-led caretaker committee is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition, promoting inclusivity, and fostering an environment where every member’s voice is heard.”

He emphasised the party’s commitment to unifying its structures and ensuring that all members, regardless of their background, are integrated into the party’s activities.

“Our priority is to move forward with purpose and unity, ensuring that the Labour Party is poised to meet the challenges ahead and represent the interests of all our constituents,” Olaolu added.

In conclusion, Olaolu called on the Nigerian people to support the Labour Party’s vision for a transformed country. “The LP-led government from 2027 will turn the economy around, change the perspective of Nigeria, and transform the entire country,” he said.

He also urged the APC government to begin preparing to vacate office, stressing that the Labour Party is ready to provide the leadership needed to lead Nigeria into a better future.

“All Nigerians are with us on this journey,” Olaolu concluded, reinforcing his confidence in the LP’s ability to lead the nation to a brighter tomorrow.