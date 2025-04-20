Kevin De Bruyne Expresses Surprise Over Pending Exit From Manchester City

Manchester City and Belgium international midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said he was surprised that the club failed to offer him a new contract.

Kevin De Bruyne’s current deal at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire after this season, and De Bruyne has confirmed that he plans to part ways with Pep Guardiola’s squad by June.

After a remarkable tenure of ten years with Manchester City, De Bruyne is now entering the final phases of his career with the club, prompting a wave of interest from several other teams eager to secure his services as he becomes a free agent in June 2025.

In an interview with Aadamp9, De Bruyne reflected on the situation, stating, “There was a little bit of shock as I didn’t have any offer from Man City the whole year.

“Obviously, I was a bit surprised, but I have to accept it.”

Despite the unexpected turn of events, De Bruyne remains confident in his abilities. “I still think I can perform at this level,” he added, acknowledging the realities of the football world. “But I understand that clubs have to make decisions based on their own strategies.”

Since joining Manchester City from the German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has made 413 appearances, scored 106 goals, and provided 206 assists across all competitions.