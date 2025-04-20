Inmates Seize Guns, Kill 3, Injure Governor In Chad Prison Break

In a deadly prison break in Chad, more than 100 inmates escaped from a high-security facility near Mongo following a violent shoot-out that claimed three lives and left several injured, including a visiting state governor.

Naija News gathered that the incident unfolded late Friday evening, roughly five kilometres from the town of Mongo in central Chad, when unrest broke out among inmates, leading to a chaotic confrontation with prison guards.

“There are around 100 who escaped, three dead and three wounded,” said Secretary General of Guera Province, Hassan Souleymane Adam, in a statement to AFP.

According to a local official in Mongo who spoke under anonymity, the violence escalated when prisoners forced their way into a manager’s office and seized firearms.

“A shootout with guards ensued, at the same time the governor arrived. He was wounded,” the official revealed.

The same source confirmed the death toll at three and placed the number of escaped prisoners at 132. The revolt was reportedly sparked by inmate frustration over insufficient food supplies.

Justice Minister Youssouf Tom, speaking to AFP by phone, said he was en route to the region. “I am about to fly to the region and would be able to give precise information once I am at Mongo in the coming hours,” he stated.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt to recapture the fugitives and investigate the security lapses that enabled the prison break.