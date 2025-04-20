‘How Bauchi Deputy Governor, Tinubu’s Minister Clashed In Shettima’s Presence’

A heated altercation allegedly broke out on Saturday between the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Auwal Jatau, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

The confrontation, which occurred inside a bus en route to a high-profile event, almost escalated into a physical fight before the intervention of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s security details.

Sources close to the incident told SaharaReporters that the altercation took place inside a Coaster bus transporting dignitaries from the airport to the Emir of Bauchi’s palace.

The bus was headed to the palace for the turbaning of former Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar (SAN), as Makama Babba 1 of the Bauchi Emirate.

The event, which also marked the wedding of the former governor’s daughter, was a significant occasion in Bauchi, attracting top dignitaries, including Vice President, Kashim Shettima and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

A top source revealed to SaharaReporters on Saturday evening, “The problem started when the Bauchi governor confronted Yusuf Tuggar, the Foreign Affairs minister that he (Tuggar) will be dealt with because he’s disrespectful to the political leaders of the state. This was after his billboard was viewed during the bus ride.

“When Tuggar replied that state is not a personal property, the deputy governor charged from the back of the bus threatening to beat up Tuggar but because the minister was sitting in the row in front of the VP, the Deputy governor who was aggressively moving to attack him couldn’t get to him, because the security around the VP prevented him.

“The team had a shouting match – to the embarrassment of the Vice President – before they arrived at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi where they all comported themselves. But as soon as they left the emir’s palace, the deputy governor charged against Tuggar again promising to deal with him.”

This led Tuggar not to join the entourage back to the Government House. This was to avoid a physical brawl which the deputy governor had threatened.

The source added, “The son of the gov, one Shamsudeen, who was once detained in the UK, was responsible for blogging and spreading the falsehood that the deputy governor slapped the foreign affairs minister.”