Gumi Warns President Tinubu Over Rising Insecurity

A prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu over the current state of insecurity in the country.

In an interview with The Sun, Gumi discussed the escalating insecurity, particularly in states such as Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, and Katsina, and criticised the government’s approach to tackling these challenges.

According to Gumi, the government’s response has been reactive rather than proactive, describing it as a “fire brigade” approach.

He emphasised that the issue of security should be addressed more comprehensively, as it has a direct impact on other aspects of the nation’s progress, including the economy.

“The security situation has remained volatile for some time now. When you pacify an area, it brews in another. This simply means our approach is still a fire brigade, not holistic,” Gumi stated.

He further emphasised that the country’s leadership needs to treat security as a more urgent and fundamental issue. “The life of every agitator should be touched directly. We should know them. This is important because every other thing, including an improved economy, depends on it,” Gumi said.

Gumi also pointed to foreign involvement in Nigeria’s security challenges, referencing comments from a U.S. congressman who claimed that his country was funding Boko Haram factions.

He warned that foreign powers, particularly from Western countries, may be destabilising Nigeria to later exploit its resources.

“We should not take that with levity,” Gumi cautioned, alluding to the geopolitical manoeuvres in Africa and the Sahel region. He noted that the West’s reluctance to provide the necessary support for Nigeria’s military was part of a larger plan to weaken the country.

When asked about the role of foreign mercenaries in combating the crisis, Gumi was unequivocal in his response, rejecting the idea of relying on external forces. “Since 9/11, the military Pentagon has changed. That has also launched what will snowball into a third world war,” he said.

He believes that Nigeria must take charge of its security and avoid dependence on foreign powers, especially in the light of historical exploitation.

He pointed out that despite Nigeria’s vast natural resources, such as oil, uranium, and gold, the country continues to be undermined by foreign interests.

“We are far richer than many of these Arabs. If you compare ourselves with Saudi Arabia, we are richer than them,” he asserted. Gumi emphasised that Africa must unite to become stronger and start with regional cooperation in West Africa.