Governor Adeleke Urges Osun Residents To Keep Hope Alive This Easter

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on residents of the state to remain steadfast in hope and resilience as Christians across the world mark the Easter celebration.

In his Easter message released on Sunday and signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke described the season as a solemn yet uplifting reminder of the power of sacrifice, the triumph of light over darkness, and the enduring promise of redemption.

He congratulated Christians in Osun State and beyond, urging them to reflect on the spiritual depth of Easter and embrace its message of renewal and collective unity.

“For Christians, Easter is a solemn reminder of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and the redemption it offers to humanity,” Adeleke stated. “It teaches us that tribulation is temporary and that, ultimately, love and light will prevail.”

The governor highlighted the significance of Easter as a period of sober reflection and renewed commitment to values that strengthen communities, including peace, unity, and selfless service.

He encouraged the faithful to use the festive period to pray for the continuous progress of Osun State and support ongoing efforts to improve lives.

Reaffirming his administration’s dedication to inclusive development and responsive governance, Governor Adeleke assured citizens that his government is determined to deliver on its promises.

“We will never waver in improving the situation of the people, upholding their rights to impactful governance, and making resources count for their benefit,” he said. “Our administration remains a beacon of progress, hope, and sustainable development.”

Despite distractions and challenges, Adeleke emphasized that his focus remains unwavering: “Just as this season birthed the dawn of new possibilities, I assure the people of Osun State of my unfailing commitment to meet their hopes with deserved service delivery.”