Gov Okpebholo Extends Easter Greetings To Edo People, Calls For Peace And Progress

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has extended heartfelt regards to the residents of the state on the joyous celebration of Easter.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor reflected on the profound significance of Easter, marking the triumph of hope over despair and the power of sacrifice and renewal.

In his message, Governor Okpebholo reflected on the profound significance of Easter, marking the triumph of hope over despair and the power of sacrifice and renewal. He emphasized that the spirit of Easter resonates deeply with the values of unity, love, and resilience that define the people of Edo State.

He acknowledged the challenges that the State has faced and continues to navigate, adding that he draws inspiration from the Easter story, which underscores the possibility of overcoming adversity through faith and collective effort.

He said, “As we celebrate this sacred season, let us be reminded of the enduring lessons of Easter: the importance of compassion, forgiveness, and the unwavering belief in a brighter future.

“Just as Easter signifies a new beginning, so too do we, as a State, continue to strive for progress, development, and a more prosperous future for all our citizens.”

He reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, sustainable development, and the well-being of every Edo son and daughter.

“This Easter, let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of peace, harmony, and mutual respect. Let us strengthen the bonds that unite us and work together to build the Edo State of our dreams – a State where opportunity thrives, and every citizen can reach their full potential,” the Governor urged.

He further encouraged all Edo residents to use this festive period to spend quality time with family and loved ones, to extend a hand of kindness to those in need, and to reflect on the blessings in their lives.