Easter: Senator Abiru Calls for Unity, Resilience, National Commitment

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has conveyed his heartfelt Easter greetings to Christians within Lagos East Senatorial District and throughout the nation.

In his Easter message, Senator Abiru stressed the importance of fostering unity, mutual tolerance, and peaceful living among Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic affiliations.

He encouraged citizens to contemplate the deeper meaning of Easter by embracing its core values of love, sacrifice, and hope.

“As we commemorate the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us be guided by His teachings and strive for peaceful coexistence, as admonished in the Holy Scriptures,” Senator Abiru stated.

Touching on Nigeria’s economic landscape, Senator Abiru acknowledged the impact of ongoing reforms and encouraged citizens to remain patient and supportive.

He noted that the administration, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is already recording positive developments in various sectors.

“With continued support and collective effort, I believe we will overcome short-term challenges and build a stronger, more prosperous nation in the long term,” he added.

The Senator also called on Nigerians across all faiths—Christians, Muslims, and others—to unite in prayer for the nation and back the President’s policies aimed at uplifting all citizens.

“May this Easter season renew our hope, strengthen our unity, and inspire a collective commitment to national progress. Happy Easter!”