Danjuma Urges Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Bandits, Criminals

Former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), has strongly urged Nigerians to take responsibility for their own security, stating that relying solely on the government for protection is no longer a viable option.

Speaking at a public event in Takum, Taraba State, on Saturday, Danjuma reiterated his earlier warning from five years ago, which he believes remains highly relevant due to the growing wave of insecurity across the country.

“The warning I gave some years ago is still as valid today as it was then. Nigerians must rise and defend themselves,” Danjuma said, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

He pointed to the recent spate of killings in Benue, Plateau, and other regions as further proof of the government’s failure to protect its citizens.

“We cannot continue to sit and watch while bandits, terrorists, and criminal gangs massacre our people unchecked,” he added.

Danjuma, who hails from Takum, expressed deep concern over the government’s inability to provide adequate security for its citizens.

He called for a collective, community-based approach to self-defense, stating, “It is now very clear that the government alone cannot protect us. We must stand up and defend ourselves, our families, and our lands before these criminals overrun the entire country.”

His call for self-defence comes in the wake of renewed attacks in Benue and Plateau states, where several lives have been lost, and numerous communities have been displaced in recent weeks.