Buhari Is The Greatest Fraud That Has Ever Happened To Nigeria – Buba Galadima

Former National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change and now a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima has claimed that erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his relevance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Speaking to Punch, Galadima stated that he finds it humourous that politicians are embarking on pilgrimage to Buhari’s home.

He urged the former president to simply resign from politics and wait for death, whilst also asking for forgiveness from God for disappointing Nigerians.

Asked on the reason he stopped supporting Buhari, the NNPP stalwart said he discovered that Buhari was a fraud. According to him the former president deceived Nigerians for 15 years.

He said, “Buhari is not relevant in Nigerian politics. He was defeated in 2019 by Atiku. Because they did not declare Atiku as the winner does not mean he didn’t win that election. When I see people going to Buhari, I just laugh. Who is Buhari? The man should just go and rest and wait for his death, and start doing astaghfirullah (seeking forgiveness from God) for dashing the hopes of the people of Nigeria.

“I was number four on the list of the people who signed the form for the creation of APC. But I later discovered that Buhari is the greatest fraud that has happened to Nigeria. He was fake. I realised quite early, but my mentor, Sule Hamma, always kept on advising me as a senior brother.

“Buhari was the greatest fraud because he managed to conceal his true intentions for 15 years. No Nigerian could predict what he would do once he became president. We didn’t know his true colours. For years, Buhari preached that he was for the masses—the talakawas—without realising he was actually the saviour of the bourgeois. Isn’t that enough of a fraud?”