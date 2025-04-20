Babachir Lawal Warns Tinubu Over Recent CPC Endorsements, Claims Hidden Agenda

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has advised President Bola Tinubu not to be swayed by the recent endorsement from former governors of Nasarawa and Katsina states, Tanko Al-Makura, Aminu Bello Masari, and some members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

In an interview with Punch, Lawal emphasised that many members of the CPC bloc and northern political stakeholders were not in support of Tinubu’s re-election bid and are instead open to joining the ongoing coalition that aims to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal, a prominent figure in the CPC, highlighted his longstanding involvement in the party, dating back even before its formal registration.

He described himself as a founding member who was deeply committed to the party’s cause and was still fully dedicated to challenging the APC government.

“I consider myself one of the leading lights of the CPC from day one, even before the party was registered. We were Buhari people. I was with him in APP, ANPP, and CPC. I understand the spirit of the party,” Lawal said.

He further asserted his full commitment to a new party formation aimed at challenging the APC, stating, “I am one of those who, for obvious reasons, want to form a party to challenge this APC government. I am fully committed 100 percent. I attend all the meetings and have an eminent position in the group that we are forming.”

Speculation about a potential defection of the CPC bloc from the APC gained momentum in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that some members were considering joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or a new mega party to halt Tinubu’s re-election bid.

This speculation intensified after former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai revealed that he received former President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessing to leave the APC for the SDP.

Tensions further escalated when the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, met with Buhari and other key opposition figures in Kaduna to discuss the coalition’s plans.

However, despite the rumours, Al-Makura, Masari, and 21 other CPC chieftains publicly distanced themselves from the opposition coalition after a crucial meeting in Abuja.

They reaffirmed their loyalty to President Tinubu, calling the defection speculation “misleading, baseless, and mischievous.”

Lawal, in his reaction, dismissed the endorsement of Tinubu as a ploy designed to mislead the president. He cautioned Tinubu not to be deceived by the seemingly supportive stance of these leaders.

“The genuine chieftains of the CPC bloc understand that the coalition is a talakawa movement that has the interest and feelings of the lower class at heart—an ideology Buhari and his devoted followers have sworn to protect,” Lawal explained.

He also warned that the 2027 election could be a challenge for Tinubu. According to Lawal, the widespread hunger and economic difficulties faced by Nigerians have made many disillusioned with the current government.

“We know that not everybody can withstand hunger. Even in the CPC, there were black sheep. Some people joined CPC hoping to get one or two things. But at heart, they were not CPC. Such people might not be able to sustain hunger. This government has made the majority of Nigerians hungry,” he said.

Lawal speculated that some of the people in the CPC and APC were only interested in political power and positions, rather than the genuine welfare of the people. He criticised these individuals for prioritising personal gain over the nation’s well-being.

“Everybody cannot tolerate hunger or injustice. Not everybody can tolerate tribal or religious bigotry. So, some of us have to come out and say, hey, let’s get together and do something. Of course, those people who came in as mercenaries and other benefits are free to leave.”

“After all, there are still positions Bola Tinubu will give out, and there’s a rumour that he might even rejig his cabinet. So, quite a lot of people are free to haggle for those positions, be it from CPC or anywhere.

“But for now, we just laugh when we know the calibre of people and category of people they are. They know we know them. But we are bothered in the sense that we don’t know these people can bring themselves to such a low position because of political gains,” Lawal said.