‘You’re All Colossally Stupid’ – Toni Tones Make Case For Zicsaloma After Nigerians Queried His Priorities Amid Mom’s Cancer Battle

Nollywood actress, Toni Tones, has defended Nigerian skitmaker, Isaac Aloma, better known as Zicsaloma, after netizens criticised him over his mother’s ill health.

Naija News reports that Zicsaloma called out the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for alleged unprofessional and inhumane treatment of his mother battling cancer.

In a post via his Instagram page on Friday, April 18, 2025, the content creator labelled the medical system in Nigeria as terrible, claiming that his mother was denied entry into LUTH by hospital security personnel and a doctor, despite her critical condition.

Recounting the incident at the hospital, Zicsaloma said that upon arriving at LUTH, his mother was turned away and directed to a test centre for further diagnostics.

He further claimed that, despite undergoing the required tests, his mother was still denied entry.

The skitmaker called on the government to urgently investigate the operations at LUTH, describing the experience as a glaring example of the need for systemic reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

However, some people used the opportunity to shame him for not taking his mother to a hospital abroad despite travelling abroad to get rhinoplasty plastic surgery.

Defending Zicsaloma, Toni Tones in a post via 𝕏 said, “Everyone saying Zic flew to Turkey to get surgery but took his mum to Luth for cancer, you’re all colossally stupid.”