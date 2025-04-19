You Are Insulting The Same Party That Made You Governor For Eight Years – Buhari’s Ally Knocks El-Rufai

A close ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Farouk Aliyu, has claimed that the erstwhile governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, is dishonest and his loyalty is only tied to what he gains from politics.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Friday, Aliyu claimed that El-Rufai would have been out insulting northern political leaders and other politicians if President Bola Tinubu had appointed him as a minister.

Naija News reports that the former governor is among those who initially supported Tinubu’s presidential bid, but has recently been opposing and criticising Tinubu’s government.

He claimed that President Tinubu was the worst that Nigerians have ever experienced.

Reacting, Aliyu said, “I want members of the elite to know that it is about us, the elite. When the elite loses out, they start screaming because if Nasir had been made a minister, today he would have been at the forefront of insulting people, but he lost out, and he cannot see it as an act of God.

“The same party that made you a governor for eight years, all of a sudden because you are out of governance, you start insulting people, bringing divisiveness into this country.

“This is the same northerner, who said whether northerners like it or not, it must be Tinubu. I want the public to know that political elites in this country are one and the same and most of us are dishonest,”