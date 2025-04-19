Why Iyabo Ojo, PaulO Begged Me Not To Come Priscilla’s Traditional Wedding In Weird Way – Pretty Mike

Lagos socialite and nightlife personality, Pretty Mike, has stated that Priscilla initially approved a dramatic appearance at her traditional wedding with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Naija News reports that Pretty Mike, popularly known for his flamboyant and headline-grabbing entrances, recently drew backlash for attending the 50th birthday celebration of Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana, with an entourage of 51 individuals dressed as zombies, a tribute to the 51 lives lost in the recent Plateau State massacre.

In a post via his Instagram story on Friday, April 18, 2025, Pretty Mike said Priscilla had personally encouraged him to come in his dramatic appearance.

However, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her partner, Paulo, urged him to tone things down out of respect for their Tanzanian in-laws.

He wrote, “My sister, the Bride @its.priscy said I should bring the heat tonite… The Bride’s Mother @iyaboojofespris saw me some days back and begged me not to come in a weird way, that her in-laws think she is wacko enough.

“Bride’s mother’s sugar daddy aka Obim @pauloo2104 called and asked me to tone it down small, but I should still give them a show. Some of my sisters that are on the train are rooting for me to bring fresh new attention to the atmosphere aka scatter everywhere as e dey hot.

While some are using style to say, ‘Abeg don’t chase our Tanzania in-laws away.’

“Dear Tanzania in-laws, you did not just marry our sister and daughter; you married an entire nation. You will have to take us as we come…”